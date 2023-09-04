Saupin’s School, Mohali

Students of Class VI of the school presented an exemplary show encompassing a variety of performances that vividly captured the emotions of one and all. From timeless values to topical issues, such as mental health, conservation of nature, etc, and from thought-provoking roleplays to hilarious mimes, the show had it all. It also subtly touched upon and enlightened the audience about student anxiety issues and emphasised the fact that anxiety is a natural response to stress and that certain tools can help one deal with it. The cricket mime being the highlight of the show was sufficient to make everyone forego all their worries and stress.

#Mohali