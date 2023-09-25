Saupin’s School, Mohali

The school organised an exciting and educational event that showcased the rich tapestry of cultures and festivals from around the world. Talented students worked diligently to bring a captivating class show. The event was a testament to the school’s commitment towards fostering cultural understanding and appreciation among its students and the wider community. The audience was taken on a mesmerising journey through the various performances. Headmistress of the school Goldie Kapany applauded the brilliant efforts made by all the skilled students.

#Mohali