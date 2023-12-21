Saupin’s School, Mohali

The school held sports day for the pre-Primary wing. The theme of the day was 'Discipline and Courtesy'. The event commenced with a parade. The event gave a platform to the children to put their best foot forward through track events. Headmistress Goldie Kapany congratulated the participants and appreciated the sincere participation.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Mohali