Saupin’s School, Mohali

The school held its Annual Sports Week 2023-24 for classes I to VIII at the Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh. The event commenced with the impressive march past where students of classes VI, VII and VIII marched with their house flags. The chief guest took the salute. Students mesmerised the audience with the eco-friendly opening ceremony. The event gave a platform to the children of the school to put their best foot forward through the track events like sprints, hurdle race, sack race and obstacle race. Also, the field events like high jump, long jump, standing long jump, shot put, medicine ball throw and discus throw gave the young athletes an opportunity to showcase their psychomotor. Headmistress Goldie Kapany congratulated the winners. The week came to an end with singing of the national anthem.

