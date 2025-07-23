Saupin's School, Mohali

Advertisement

The school's investiture ceremony for the 2025-26 session took place with enthusiasm, marking a new era of leadership and commitment. The ceremony began with a soulful rendition by the school choir, followed by inspiring words from Headmistress Goldie Kapany. The newly elected cabinet members, including Head Boy Sanchit Parida and Head Girl Akashadha Salaria, Sports Captain Arpit and Sports Vice-Captain Prabhleen Kaur, and house captains and vice-captains, were honoured with badges. The Student Council members took an oath to uphold the school's principles and values. The ceremony also celebrated academic and sports excellence, with Prabhleen Kaur and Jeevanshi receiving academic scholarships and Arpit being felicitated for his outstanding performance in gymnastics. The event concluded with the National Anthem, emphasising selflessness, justice and teamwork.