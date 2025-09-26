The school hosted a lively Class II Show where young learners showcased their creativity, confidence and talent through diverse performances. The event began with an engaging English play on oral hygiene, promoting healthy dental habits in a fun and interactive way. This was followed by a Hindi play on the importance of healthy eating, highlighting the value of nutritious food for a strong body and mind. The show also featured energetic dance performances, including a graceful Western dance, a vibrant ribbon dance and a spirited giddha, celebrating cultural richness and artistic expression. Additionally, the students impressed the audience with a gymnastics display, demonstrating discipline, strength and balance and a yoga presentation, emphasising mindfulness, fitness and holistic well-being. Headmistress Goldie Kapany appreciated the students' and teachers' efforts, noting that such platforms enhance creativity and instil lifelong values of health, fitness and teamwork. The programme concluded with resounding applause, leaving parents and guests delighted with the young performers' confidence and enthusiasm.

