Saupin's School organises SSMUN 6.0

Saupin’s School organises SSMUN 6.0

Achievers

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 04, 2025 IST
Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, organised their annual event SSMUN 6.0. The two-day event witnessed a high level of debating, thoughtful discussions and making resolutions thereafter. The five committees were UNSC, ECOSOC, UNHRC, AIPPM and IP. Nearly 100 delegates from all over the Tricity participated in the grand event and made it immensely successful. The winners were: ECOSOC - Best delegate - Sanyam Goswami (USA) (Bhavan’s, Chandigarh); AIPPM - Best delegate - Parikshit Kapoor (Whaeed Rehman) (SD College); UNHRC - Best delegate - Kanishk Garg (Norway) (Guru Teg Bahadur College); UNSC - Best delegate - Arnav Singh Dhillon (Russia) (DPS, Chandigarh); IP - Best photography - Purv (Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh), Best journalist - Paramveer (Hansraj Public School, Panchkula).

