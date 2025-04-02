Saupin’s School, Panchkula

The new academic session at the school commenced with a heartfelt morning assembly, setting a tone of positivity and motivation. The school choir led a solemn prayer, invoking blessings for a year filled with learning and growth. ‘The Word and Thought of the Day’ encouraged students to embrace new ideas and challenges with enthusiasm. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur addressed the gathering, sharing an inspiring story that motivated students to strive for excellence in academics and personal development. This was followed by words of wisdom and blessings from the Father, emphasising faith, compassion, and strong moral values. The assembly concluded with the recitation of the national anthem, instilling a deep sense of unity, pride, and respect for the nation, marking a promising start to the new session.