Saupin’s School, Panchkula

The school organised an engaging STEM activity titled 'Beyond the Stars… The Inspiring Journey of Kalpana Chawla', celebrating the remarkable achievements of the first woman of Indian origin to travel to space. The activity encouraged scientific curiosity, creative thinking and perseverance, inspiring students to dream big and explore the wonders of space. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur emphasised that experiential learning nurtures innovation, builds confidence and motivates students to turn their aspirations into achievements.

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