Saupin's School, Panchkula

An investiture ceremony was held to mark the formation of the school cabinet. The ceremony commenced with an inspirational song by the senior choir, followed by the ceremony of assigning different portfolios to the cabinet members. Harjot Singh Chawla of Class X was appointed Head Boy and Shreya Garg the Head Girl for the session 2022-23. The function concluded with the recitation of the National Anthem. Principal Rani Poddar motivated the prefects to be true leaders.
