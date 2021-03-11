Saupin's School, Panchkula

Saupinites performed excellently at the 12th Panchkula Chess Championship both in individual as well as team events. This competition was held at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector-15, Panchkula. In Individual events, Siddharth Bhargav of Class V won the gold medal in the U-11 category; Aaditya Bhargav of Class VII won the silver medal in the U-15 category; Mansehaj Singh of Class IX won the silver medal in the U-19 category. In the U-7 category Harshit Garg of Class II won the silver medal. In team events, the enthusiastic Saupinites won the bronze medal in the U-19 category, and the silver medal in U-15 and U-11 categories. Principal Rani Poddar encouraged the youth to come forward and play chess, as the game helps improve concentration and decision-making abilities, thereby enhancing academic performance of children.