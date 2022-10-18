Saupins' School, Panchkula

Indian Institute of Hotel Management felicitated seven teachers of the school for their contribution in the field of education. This acknowledgment was given for their extraordinary hard work and perseverance. Atul Tej Kaur, Bageshree Deshmukh, Priyanka Gambhir, Anju Makin, Nidhi Sharma, Shelja Mariwala and Tina Dhiman were the proud winners. The whole event was organised at the Hyatt Centric, Sector 17, Chandigarh. It was an enlightening experience for all the teachers at this grand event followed by high tea.