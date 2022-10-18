Saupins' School, Panchkula

Indian Institute of Hotel Management felicitated seven teachers of the school for their contribution in the field of education. This acknowledgment was given for their extraordinary hard work and perseverance. Atul Tej Kaur, Bageshree Deshmukh, Priyanka Gambhir, Anju Makin, Nidhi Sharma, Shelja Mariwala and Tina Dhiman were the proud winners. The whole event was organised at the Hyatt Centric, Sector 17, Chandigarh. It was an enlightening experience for all the teachers at this grand event followed by high tea.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur
The plant will reduce stubble burning of 40,000 – 45,000 acr...