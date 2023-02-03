Saupin's School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Republic Day. Activities like intra solo dance competition, patriotic singing competition were organised to light up the spirit of nationalism. Children depicted their talent in stage performances which included speech, dance, group singing. The school celebrations concluded with the speech of Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur. She highlighted the importance of the Constitution and opined that we as Indians are fortunate to have one of the largest constitutions of the world. She urged parents to understand their children, teachers to be good role models and students to focus on learning life skills and being a part of solutions.
