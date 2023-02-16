Saupin's School, Panchkula

School students made a mark at Srijnoday-2023 held at St Vivekanand Millenium School, HMT Township, Pinjore. They bagged A1 grade in various competitions. Das Arushi of Class II won A1 in "tell a tale", Prisha of Class III in Vivekananda, Sushant and Harshita of Class II in fancy dress, Tanishqa of Class V in flower-making, Nitika of Class VI in Yogic Kala, Kamaljeet of Class VIII in "best out of waste" and Vedika of Class IX in Arogyam Yogam. Principal Raminder Pal Kaur motivated students to aim big and reach for the sky.
