Saupin's School, Panchkula

A welcome assembly was organised for the students of Classes I to X to motivate them to put their best foot forward in the upcoming new academic session of 2023-24. The school commenced its special assembly by seeking the blessings of the Almighty. A motivational thought was presented to invigorate the spirits with optimism by a student of Class X on the topic "The joy of coming back to school". A special visit by father James on this occasion was a blessing for all Saupinites. The assembly concluded with a rendition of the National Anthem. While addressing students and teachers, Principal Raminder Pal Kaur emphasised the need to equip the budding talent with superior knowledge, quality skills and personal attributes.