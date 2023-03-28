Saupin's School, Panchkula

A welcome assembly was organised for the students of Classes I to X to motivate them to put their best foot forward in the upcoming new academic session of 2023-24. The school commenced its special assembly by seeking the blessings of the Almighty. A motivational thought was presented to invigorate the spirits with optimism by a student of Class X on the topic "The joy of coming back to school". A special visit by father James on this occasion was a blessing for all Saupinites. The assembly concluded with a rendition of the National Anthem. While addressing students and teachers, Principal Raminder Pal Kaur emphasised the need to equip the budding talent with superior knowledge, quality skills and personal attributes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China aims to replace US as global net security provider, says Army chief
Was speaking at an event in Pune
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Chhattisgarh coal levy case
The ED had said an amount of at least Rs 540 crore was ‘exto...
2 BSF personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh
On Monday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force assistant platoon comm...
Wrong to assume that fired H1B staffers have to leave country within 60 days, says US official
Writes a letter to the Foundation for India and Indian Diasp...