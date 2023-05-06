Saupin's School, Panchkula

Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur was honoured at The Global Edu Icon Summit held at Shangri-La, New Delhi. It was an event which was attended by the Principals from across India. The educationists were recognised for their outstanding contributions and impact in the field of education. The commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication in the field of education was appreciated by the Global School Leaders' Consortium.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajnath Singh to visit Rajouri today; to be briefed on operation under way in Kandi forest area
5 soldiers were killed in an explosion triggered by terroris...
Terrorist killed in operation in J-K's Rajouri: Army
Arms and ammunition seized
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J-K
An ALH Dhruv with three people on board crashed following a ...