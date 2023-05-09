The school hosted an Inter-School Chess Competition on the school premises. Teams of all ICSE schools of the Chandigarh Region participated in the event. The students showcased their talent to their maximum in various nail-biting preliminary and final rounds. The Winner's Trophy was bagged by the host Saupin's School, Panchkula, and the Runner's Trophy was bagged by Saint Stephen's Chandigarh. In Group A, Tanmay from LFCS and Kashish from Tender Heart won gold medals. In Group B, Aaditya Bhargav from Saupin's School, Panchkula, and Aahana Vadhera from Saupin's School won gold medals. In Group C, Siddharth Bhargav from Saupin's School, Panchkula, and Saanvi Aggarwal from Saint Stephen's, Chandigarh, won gold medals. In Group D, Pulak Gupta from Saupin's School, Panchkula, and Adiva Taneja from Saupin's School, Panchkula, won gold medals. It was a mind game competition in which students proved their worth. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur congratulated all winners. She shared with all participants that one could be Vishwanathan Anand provided one is consistent and hard working in their approach.