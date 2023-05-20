Saupin's School, Panchkula

Students celebrated Mother's Day enthusiastically. Special cards were made by Saupinites to show their warmth for their mothers. An exclusive event for mothers was also organised by the pre-Primary wing and classes I and II to acknowledge the efforts of mothers. A special invitation was sent to mothers to celebrate the day. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur extended motherly affection to all her students and inspired the youth to respect their mothers.
