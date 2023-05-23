Saupin's School, Panchkula

Rashi of Class VII and Archie of Class IV have bagged top honours in 'Vaghdhara 2023' held at Strawberry Fields High School. Rashi bagged the third position in the 'Hasya Kavita Inter-School Competition' and Archie bagged the second position in 'Laghu Katha Vaachan' competition. The Principal, Dr Raminder Pal Kaur, heartily congratulated the winners and motivated them to work hard.