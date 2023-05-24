Saupin's School, Panchkula

The girls and boys teams of the school won Inter-School Carrom Tournament held at St Xavier's High School, Panchkula. School students won medals and trophies in the Under-16 category. The girls’ team, included Kavita, Tarunya and Misheeta from Class VIII; and Akshita from Class IX. The boys' team included Satyam, Anish from Class IX, Chirag from Class VIII and Ojas from Class VI. The Principal Dr. Raminder Pal Kaur congratulated the group teams on their success.