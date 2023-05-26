Saupin's School, Panchkula

It's a proud moment forthe schoolas its girls' and boys' teams won the Inter-School Carrom Tournament held at St Xavier's High School, Panchkula. The medals and trophies were won in the under-16 category. The girls' team includes Kavita, Tarunya and Misheeta from Class VIII and Akshita from Class IX. The boys' team includes Satyam, Anish from Class IX, Chirag from Class VIII and Ojas from Class VI. It was a neck and neck competition in which the players proved their worth. The Principal, Dr Raminder Pal Kaur, congratulated the group teams on their profounding success.