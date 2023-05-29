Saupin's School, Panchkula

The school excelled at the CISCE Zonal Chess Tournament held at New Angels Public School, Zirakpur. Students of the school did well in different categories. In the under-14 girls' category: Srinika, Nandini, Hemanya, Blossom, and Ananya were able to secure second position. In the under-14 boys' category: Avishkaar, Aarav, Anmol, Athrav, and Aditya also secured second position. In the under-17 boys' category: Himank, Mansehaj, Sidharth, Aaditya, and Garv were the winners as they stood first and won gold medals along with a trophy. The Principal, Dr Raminder Pal Kaur, congratulated all winners.