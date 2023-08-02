Saupin's School, Panchkula

Prisha bagged the first position in the ICSE Inter-School Story Telling Competition. The competition was held at New Angel Public School, Zirakpur. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur congratulated all the participants and motivated them to be hard working as there is no substitute for hard work.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5
Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...
Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh
Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police
Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son
The couple's other son Apoorv Sahani had said on Monday that...
Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 closed for traffic after landslide
The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...
Singapore's Indian-origin investment guru Narayana Iyer Narayanan dies
Narayanan, who had deep knowledge of the stock and share mar...