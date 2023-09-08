Saupin's School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Janmashtami. A mesmerising tableau showcasing the life of Krishna was presented by the school’s talented Aspen, Clover, Maple and Sycamore Houses, which captivated the audience with its creativity and storytelling. Saupinites crafted beautiful mukuts and decorated flutes and handis during their house meetings. Students of Class I to V transformed into adorable characters from Hindu mythology for the delightful Solo Dance Competition. Dressed in vibrant costumes, they truly captured the essence of Lord Krishna, Radha, and other beloved characters. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur expressed her delight in the success of the Janmashtami celebration, emphasizing the importance of instilling cultural values and traditions in the younger generation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today; BJP takes early lead in Tripura, SP in Uttar Pradesh
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
Director, principal, cook of children's home in Kolkata repeatedly 'raped' minor girl over 10 years
The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the alle...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...