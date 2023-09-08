Saupin's School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Janmashtami. A mesmerising tableau showcasing the life of Krishna was presented by the school’s talented Aspen, Clover, Maple and Sycamore Houses, which captivated the audience with its creativity and storytelling. Saupinites crafted beautiful mukuts and decorated flutes and handis during their house meetings. Students of Class I to V transformed into adorable characters from Hindu mythology for the delightful Solo Dance Competition. Dressed in vibrant costumes, they truly captured the essence of Lord Krishna, Radha, and other beloved characters. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur expressed her delight in the success of the Janmashtami celebration, emphasizing the importance of instilling cultural values and traditions in the younger generation.

#Panchkula