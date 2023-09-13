Saupin's School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Teachers’ Day to thank the teaching faculty for the contribution they make in the lives of the young students. A cultural extravaganza was organised by the students of Class X to appreciate the commitment of the teachers. Students presented cards to their teachers and also put up dance performances and some in-house games. The teachers, Poonam Kalra, Sonia Aggarwal, Shaveta Bhalla, and Archana Bhardwaj were acknowledged by the Principal for their outstanding contribution.

#Panchkula