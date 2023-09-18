Saupin's School, Panchkula

The school emerged overall champion in the ICSE Yoga Competition held at CL DAV School, Sector-8, Chandigarh. In a fierce competition featuring schools from across the Tricity, Saupin’s students Shrey Redhu, Kashish Garg and Aryanveer from Class V made the event an unforgettable one with their outstanding performances. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur expressed her immense pride and stated that the “victory reflects our school’s commitment to excellence not only in academics but also in promoting physical and mental well-being through activities like yoga”.
