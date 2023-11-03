Saupin’s School, Panchkula

Kindergarten students celebrated Dasehra in the school. Little ones immersed themselves in the spirit of Dasehra with vibrant decorations and enthusiasm. From reciting the Hanuman Chalisa to portraying the life of Sita in Sri Lanka, their dedication and creativity shone brightly. Little ones enjoyed the Dasehra-themed tiffin that added to the festivities. They stole the show with their traditional Dasehra attires. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur wished that the event brings the community together in a shared celebration, underscoring the significance of Dasehra, which signifies the victory of light over darkness and the power of truth over untruth.

#Panchkula #Sri Lanka