Saupin’s School, Panchkula

The school hosted a special assembly dedicated to Veer Bal Divas, commemorating the courage and resilience of young minds. The event, marked by a unique blend of tradition and celebration, showcased the spirit of unity and shared values among the students. Amidst the usual proceedings, the highlight of the assembly was the heartfelt rendition of a ‘shabad’ by children. Their melodious voices echoed through the halls, adding a spiritual dimension to the occasion and creating an atmosphere of collective reverence. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur said events like Veer Bal Divas serve as a reminder of the strength found in unity and the significance of nurturing a sense of bravery and resilience in our future leaders.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed
The IMD warns of 'difficult driving conditions with slower j...
India declares Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as terrorist
Landa currently lives in Edmonton, Canada, and is a member o...
British Sikh medic Amritpal Hungin knighted in King Charles' New Year Honours
Dr Amritpal Singh Hungin, Emeritus Professor of General Prac...
Wealthy Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead at their US home; police suspect domestic violence
The bodies of Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena, 54; and the...
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail
Sentencing to be announced on January 10