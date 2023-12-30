Saupin’s School, Panchkula

The school hosted a special assembly dedicated to Veer Bal Divas, commemorating the courage and resilience of young minds. The event, marked by a unique blend of tradition and celebration, showcased the spirit of unity and shared values among the students. Amidst the usual proceedings, the highlight of the assembly was the heartfelt rendition of a ‘shabad’ by children. Their melodious voices echoed through the halls, adding a spiritual dimension to the occasion and creating an atmosphere of collective reverence. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur said events like Veer Bal Divas serve as a reminder of the strength found in unity and the significance of nurturing a sense of bravery and resilience in our future leaders.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula