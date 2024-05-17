Saupin’s School Panchkula

The school’s performance was exceptional at the 14th Panchkula District Chess Tournament held at Bhavan Vidyalaya School, Sector 15, Panchkula. The tournament witnessed remarkable achievements by Saupinites across various categories, in the intricate chess game. In the U-11 girls’ team event, the school’s students clinched the prestigious Winners Trophy with an outstanding performance by Vadita, Adiva, Saviya, Krisshia, and Prisha of Team A. In the U-11 Team B girls’ event, the school’s talented players Mariaa, Ananya, Rudrakshi, Vedanshi and Arya secured the runners-up trophy, showcasing their commendable skills. The triumph continued in the U-11 boys category as Team A bagged the winner’s trophy, led by the exceptional gameplay of Armaan, Pulak, Tanish, Ewan and Aarav. In the Team B boys’ event, Rajvansh, Divyansh, Ryan, Abhyudaya and Angad displayed remarkable talent, securing the runners-up trophy. In the individual event for boys, Siddharth Bhargav displayed extraordinary talent, clinching the gold medal and further adding to the school’s glory.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chess #Panchkula