Saupin's School, Panchkula

The students embraced the spirit of Mother's Day with enthusiasm and love. The pre-primary wing orchestrated an event dedicated to celebrating the love and efforts of mothers. The celebration featured an array of activities, including a ramp walk by the mothers, dance performances by students of all classes, solo acts, and games that camaraderie between mothers and children alike. Anaisha's mother bagged the 'Best Personality' title, Nehmat's mother bagged the 'Best Smile' and Vaishnavi's mother bagged the 'Well Dressed' title. The Principal, Dr. Raminder Pal Kaur, graced the occasion with her presence and extended her heartfelt affection to all students and their families. She emphasized the significance of honouring and respecting the epitome of love: mothers.
