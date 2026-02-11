Saupin's School, Panchkula, bid farewell to outgoing Class X students. The event was filled with warmth, gratitude and joyful celebrations as juniors honoured their seniors with love and respect. The programme opened with heartfelt memories shared by students, followed by energetic dance performances by classes IX and X students that lit up the stage with talent and enthusiasm. Fun games and interactive activities added a lively spirit to the occasion. The highlight of the day was a ramp walk where students showcased their style and personality. A touching farewell speech was delivered by the Head Girl, expressing gratitude to the teachers and school for their constant guidance and support. The event concluded with an inspiring message by Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur, who encouraged students to stay disciplined, value integrity and continue their journey of learning with confidence and compassion.
