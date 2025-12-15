DT
Home / The School Tribune / Saupin's School, Panchkula, celebrate annual day

Saupin's School, Panchkula, celebrate annual day

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
Saupin's School, Panchkula, celebrated its annual day with great enthusiasm at the Indradhanush Auditorium in Sector-5, with a special theme of 'Women Empowerment'. The event showcased the strength, talent and role of girls and women through various performances. Dr Vivek Kumar, Associate Professor (Nephrology), PGIMER Chandigarh, was the chief guest, appreciating the theme and stating that sensitising children about women's empowerment is extremely important. The Principal said there was tremendous enthusiasm among children to bring the theme to life. Teachers, students and parents had been working together to prepare the cultural performances, contributing to the excellent quality of the programme. The children presented spectacular dance, drama, music and thematic performances, captivating the audience.

