Saupin’s School, Panchkula, celebrates French Day

In a vibrant celebration of linguistic diversity and global culture, the school marked French Day with enthusiasm and elegance. Students from classes V to VIII showcased their talents through a series of thoughtfully curated performances. The event commenced with a welcome speech by the host, followed by an informative speech on the National Day of France, highlighting the importance of Bastille Day. A soulful French song performance brought the charm of French melody to life. The theatre act portrayed French cultural themes with flair and creativity. A lively dance performance added rhythm and energy to the celebration. The programme concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, appreciating the efforts of all participants and organisers. The event served as a meaningful platform for students to embrace cross-cultural learning and express themselves with confidence.

Advertisement