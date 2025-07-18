DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Saupin’s School, Panchkula, celebrates French Day

Saupin’s School, Panchkula, celebrates French Day

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 18, 2025 IST
In a vibrant celebration of linguistic diversity and global culture, the school marked French Day with enthusiasm and elegance. Students from classes V to VIII showcased their talents through a series of thoughtfully curated performances. The event commenced with a welcome speech by the host, followed by an informative speech on the National Day of France, highlighting the importance of Bastille Day. A soulful French song performance brought the charm of French melody to life. The theatre act portrayed French cultural themes with flair and creativity. A lively dance performance added rhythm and energy to the celebration. The programme concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, appreciating the efforts of all participants and organisers. The event served as a meaningful platform for students to embrace cross-cultural learning and express themselves with confidence.

