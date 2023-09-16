Saupin's School, Panchkula, comes 2nd in yoga contest

The ICSE Yoga Competition brings together participants from various ICSE-affiliated schools in the region, providing a platform for students to showcase their yoga skills and celebrate the benefits of this ancient practice. In the group event, the first position was bagged by St Stephen School. The second position was bagged by Saupin’s School, Panchkula, and the third position was bagged by St Xavier’s Chandigarh. In the artistic pair category, the first position was bagged by Little Flower Convent School, second position was bagged by Carmel Convent School, Nahan, and third position was bagged by St Xavier’s, Sector 44, Chandigarh. Saupin’s School, Panchkula, bagged the second position in team events of both the boys and girls categories. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur said “yoga is not just a competition, it’s a lifelong practice that can enrich our lives in countless ways”.

#Panchkula