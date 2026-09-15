Saupin’s School, Panchkula holds legal awareness workshop

The school organised an insightful legal awareness workshop on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, aimed at empowering students with awareness, confidence and knowledge about their rights and safety. The school welcomed Ajay Kumar Ghangas, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), who interacted with the students as part of this significant awareness programme. The session was highly interactive and age-appropriate, encouraging students to understand the importance of personal safety, safe and unsafe touch, setting boundaries, and the power to say “No” when they feel uncomfortable or unsafe. Students were also sensitised to speaking up and seeking help from trusted adults. An important aspect of the workshop was promoting equality and dignity without gender discrimination, reinforcing the message that safety, respect and protection are fundamental rights of every child, irrespective of gender. The session served as a meaningful step towards creating a safer, more aware and empowered generation of children.
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