Saupin’s School, Panchkula holds SpellBee intra-class competition

An exciting SpellBee intra-class competition was organised for students of Class V, providing young word enthusiasts with an opportunity to showcase their vocabulary, spelling skills and confidence. The participants displayed remarkable concentration and linguistic ability while competing with enthusiasm and determination. The competition concluded with Class 5A securing first position, followed by Class 5C in second place and Class 5B in third place. The event encouraged students to develop a stronger command of language and fostered a lasting love for words.

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