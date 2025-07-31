The school came alive with vibrant colours, folk rhythms and joyful spirit as it celebrated 'Teej'. The inter-house dance competition was the highlight of the event. The campus was adorned with elements of rural Punjab like 'phulkaris', 'chhaj', 'chatis' and 'madhanis' - recreating a picturesque village scene. Dressed in green attire, the tiny tots brought party tiffins. A fun-filled kite-making activity sparked their creativity and the colourful kites were given to them as takeaways. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur applauded the students and staff for their spirited participation.
