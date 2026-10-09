Saupin’s School, Panchkula, organises dental & eye check-up camp

A comprehensive dental and eye check-up camp was organised at Saupin’s School, Panchkula, with every student undergoing an individual examination to facilitate the early identification of dental and vision-related concerns. The camp also sensitised students to the importance of oral hygiene, eye care and regular health check-ups, encouraging them to adopt healthy habits. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur emphasised that good health is the foundation of effective learning and holistic development. The initiative reaffirmed the institution's commitment to nurturing healthy, confident and well-rounded learners.

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