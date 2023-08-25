Saupin's School, Sec 9, Panchkula

On Teej, students of the school showcased their talent by competing in a tattoo-making and mehndi competition. To show a glimpse of a Punjabi village, phulkaris, chatis and madhanis were decorated in the play area and at the reception. Tiny tots came dressed up in traditional attires and looked mesmerising. They danced to the tune of dhol dhamaka and enjoyed swings. Principal Dr. Raminder Pal Kaur appreciated students for their endeavours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world
Pak media gives wide coverage; ex-minister calls it ‘great m...
PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on more efforts for LAC pullback
On BRICS sidelines, bring up delay in border resolution
Donald Trump returns to social media site X with mug shot post
With his post, an appeal for donations, Trump reclaims direc...
BRICS to welcome 6 more members
Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia will joi...