Saupin's School, Sec 9, Panchkula

On Teej, students of the school showcased their talent by competing in a tattoo-making and mehndi competition. To show a glimpse of a Punjabi village, phulkaris, chatis and madhanis were decorated in the play area and at the reception. Tiny tots came dressed up in traditional attires and looked mesmerising. They danced to the tune of dhol dhamaka and enjoyed swings. Principal Dr. Raminder Pal Kaur appreciated students for their endeavours.

#Panchkula