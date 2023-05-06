Saupin's School, Sector 32 A, Chandigarh

Labour Day was celebrated at the school. The students were told about the importance of workers and the contributions they made to our society. The students appreciated their works and expressed their gratitude to them. The little ones of the Primary Wing made cards for the service staff to appreciate the work they did for the school. A play was also organised for their entertainment and refreshments were served to them. A small cash token was also given to the service staff by Principal Surita Sharma.
