Saupin’s School, Sector 32-A, Chandigarh

The 14th RF Saupin Memorial Football Trophy concluded with the school girls winning the trophy by defeating GHS, RC 1, Dhanas, with a score of 2-0. Their scorers were Saachi and Keshika. Saachi Kanwar from Saupin’s 32 was declared ‘The Best Player and Scorer of the Tournament’. ‘The Best Goalkeeper’ award went to Chahat of GHS RC 1, Dhanas. The U-13 boys’ trophy was won by Vivek High School, Chandigarh. They beat the school with a score of 2-0. Their scorers were Viraj and Ruhaan. Uday Pratap from the school was declared ‘The Best Player of the Tournament’. ‘The Best Goalkeeper and The Best Scorer’ award went to Prithish and Kabir, respectively, from Vivek-38. Principal Surita Sharma congratulated the winners and participants.