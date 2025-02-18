DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Saupin’s School, Sector 32-A, Chandigarh

Saupin’s School, Sector 32-A, Chandigarh

The 14th RF Saupin Memorial Football Trophy concluded with the school girls winning the trophy by defeating GHS, RC 1, Dhanas, with a score of 2-0. Their scorers were Saachi and Keshika. Saachi Kanwar from Saupin’s 32 was declared ‘The...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The 14th RF Saupin Memorial Football Trophy concluded with the school girls winning the trophy by defeating GHS, RC 1, Dhanas, with a score of 2-0. Their scorers were Saachi and Keshika. Saachi Kanwar from Saupin’s 32 was declared ‘The Best Player and Scorer of the Tournament’. ‘The Best Goalkeeper’ award went to Chahat of GHS RC 1, Dhanas. The U-13 boys’ trophy was won by Vivek High School, Chandigarh. They beat the school with a score of 2-0. Their scorers were Viraj and Ruhaan. Uday Pratap from the school was declared ‘The Best Player of the Tournament’. ‘The Best Goalkeeper and The Best Scorer’ award went to Prithish and Kabir, respectively, from Vivek-38. Principal Surita Sharma congratulated the winners and participants.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper