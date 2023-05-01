Saupin's School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

Students of Class III of the school visited the Verka Milk Plant. The visit was organised as part of their educational tour to gain practical knowledge of the milk processing industry. The students were given a guided tour of the state-of-the-art plant and shown the various stages of milk processing. They learned about the quality standards maintained by Verka and how they ensured the safety of milk and dairy products. The students were also briefed on different types of milk and dairy products produced by the company and how they were packaged and distributed. They also had the opportunity to interact with the plant personnel. It was an enriching and educational experience for the students.