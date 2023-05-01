Saupin's School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

Students of Class III of the school visited the Verka Milk Plant. The visit was organised as part of their educational tour to gain practical knowledge of the milk processing industry. The students were given a guided tour of the state-of-the-art plant and shown the various stages of milk processing. They learned about the quality standards maintained by Verka and how they ensured the safety of milk and dairy products. The students were also briefed on different types of milk and dairy products produced by the company and how they were packaged and distributed. They also had the opportunity to interact with the plant personnel. It was an enriching and educational experience for the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court can grant divorce on ground of ‘irretrievable breakdown of marriage’
The Constitution Bench holds that the mandatory six-month wa...
BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code in its election manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls
Promises to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to BPL fami...
Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'
These mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir...
SIT formed to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines
CP hints action against guilty industrial units, PPCB offici...
India brings back home another batch of 186 people under 'Operation Kaveri'
Flight carrying 186 passengers touches down in Kochi