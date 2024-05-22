Saupin’s School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

The school took a proactive step towards ensuring the safety of its students by organising a comprehensive earthquake safety drill. An alarm was raised and children rapidly evacuated the building through pre-instructed exits in an orderly fway. Students have been equipped with the knowledge and skills to stay calm and safe in any unexpected situation, be it a natural disaster or any other emergency.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala Administration on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site
Two DIG-rank officers to hold talks with farm leaders to fin...
Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha
Haryana ex-CM banking on ‘silent’ rural voters
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...