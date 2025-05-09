DT
Saupin's School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, hosts interschool robotics competition

Saupin’s School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, hosts interschool robotics competition

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 09, 2025 IST
The annual interschool robotics competition Armageddon 2025 was a resounding success, with 13 schools and 35 enthusiastic teams showcasing their creativity and technical prowess. Participants engaged in three thrilling events —Robot Race, Robot Fight, and Tug-of-War. Each event tested not only the design and engineering skills of the participants but also their teamwork and problem-solving abilities. In the Robot Race, both winner and runner-up teams were from Saupin’s Chandigarh. The Robot Fight event pushed teams to engineer robots that could compete in a captivating battle arena. After intense rounds of competition, Sacred Heart School emerged victorious, while ATS Valley claimed the runner-up position. The Tug-of-War challenge tested the strength and strategy of each robot, with Saupin’s Chandigarh coming out on top. Saupin’s Mohali closely followed to secure the second place. “We are incredibly proud of all students, who participated in this year’s competition,” said Surita Sharma, Principal of Saupin’s School.

