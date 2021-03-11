Saupin's School, Sector-9, Panchkula

Rotarian President Mukesh Aggarwal, Vice-President, Ashwini Mittal and Advisor, Pradeep Aggarwal enlightened the audience about the work being done by the Rotary Club. They felicitated the club-in-charge, Kriti Agarwal, President Shaurya Vij and Secretary Divnoor Singh. President Shaurya and Vice-President, Vidhi welcomed the rotary club members and delivered a speech explaining different social activities to be done in the future, viz. rallies on social welfare, visit to village schools, flash mob activity, slogan writing and many more. Principal Rani Poddar, in her address, welcomed the prominent Rotarians and expressed her gratitude for collaborating with Saupin's School students to do something worthy for the underprivileged. She also congratulated the members of the newly elected council.
