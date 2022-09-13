Saupin’s School, Sector-9, Panchkula

The school celebrated Teacher’s Day to thank the teaching faculty for the contributions they make in the lives of the young school students. A cultural extravaganza was organised by the students of Class X to appreciate the unwavering commitment of the teachers to the mission and vision of the school. The programme started with the seeking of blessings of the Almighty by the Head Boy and followed by the thanksgiving speech by the Head Girl. Students presented dances, distributed cards and recited self-composed poems. A cake-cutting ceremony was organised by officials of HDFC Bank, Sector-8, Panchkula. This was followed by lunch organised by the management for the teachers.