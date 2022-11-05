Saupin's School, Sector-9, Panchkula

On the occasion of Haryana Day, school students from Class I onwards enhanced their motor skills and hand and eye coordination by engaging themselves in a collage project activity. Students of all classes brought pictures depicting Haryana’s food, culture, places to visit, etc. Students collaboratively pasted it on a chart paper under the supervision of their class teachers. Teachers gave constructive guidance for a better and more informative output. It was ‘learning with fun’. The Principal appreciated the efforts put in by the teachers for the success of the activity.