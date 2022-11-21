Saupin's School, Sector-9, Panchkula

If you travel alone, you accumulate experience but if you travel with friends, you accumulate memories and this is what Saupinites from Class VII to X realised after returning from their trip to Jaipur. The trip refreshed them to face their academic targets ahead. The trip included visit to landmark sites such as City Palace, Hawa Mahal, Chokhi Dhani, Amer Fort, Albert Hall, Birla Mandir, Jantar-Mantar and Bapu Bazaar.