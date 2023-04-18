Saupin's School, Sector 9, Panchkula

Students of the school were welcomed and activities were held to celebrate Baisakhi. The pre-primary wing of the school sang and danced on popular Punjabi songs. They also spoke on the significance of the festival. They were wearing traditional Punjabi attires. The students of the primary, middle and senior wings celebrated the festival and performances included a song by the choir group, zippy bhangra and gidda dances by all houses. Maple House got the first position in the inter-house dance competition. The features of the festival were depicted in all events. The school was decorated with cut-outs of farmers, phulkari and balloons. The Principal, Raminder Pal Kaur, extended warm wishes to the students and staff on the occasion and lauded the efforts made by the students and teachers.
