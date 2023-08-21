Saupin’s School, Sector 9, Panchkula

An array of activities was organised to mark the Independence Day celebration in the school. Inter-house singing and dance competitions were organised to ignite the spirit of nationalism in the students. Inter-house competition of board decoration was also organised. Students paid tributes to the freedom fighters and leaders who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s independence. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur said, “The greatest gift we can give our children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence.” She guided Saupinites to appreciate everything they have and celebrate the great miracle of freedom.

